Cher says she lost her virginity at 14 to get revenge on her older boyfriend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Cher has revealed she lost her virginity at age 14 as an act of revenge against her teenage boyfriend.

In part one of her new memoir, Cher: The Memoir, the 78-year-old “Believe” singer talked about how the intimate moment was a direct result of the hurt she’d endured from the “cute” Italian boy who lived down the street from her in the San Fernando Valley.

According to Cher, she decided to “loan her virginity” to the boy after he’d embarrassed her in front of his friends.

“An Italian family on our street had a cute son who was a senior in high school. He spent his weekends working on his hot rod as I handed him tools. Then he’d come to my room, we’d kiss, he’d want me to hold his other tool, and I’d say no,” she wrote. “I liked his black roadster better than him.

“Not that sex was far from my mind then, as the main conversations among girls at school were about how they spent their weekends fooling around with boys but never went to ‘fourth base,’” the music icon continued.

Cher says she ‘loaned her virginity’ to a boy who ‘hurt’ her at age 14 ( Getty Images )

Cher went on to explain how her boyfriend’s poor treatment of her still led to her decision to be intimate with him.

“The neighbor was sweet enough when we were alone, but as soon as his friends came around, he’d treat me like an embarrassing kid,” she explained. “One day, when his buddies suggested a trip to Bob’s Big Boy, he said, ‘Okay, let me get Cher.’ They laughed and said, ‘You’re gonna take that kid?’ and he ditched me.

“I was so hurt when he did that, I had revenge sex with him,” Cher admitted. “I had never wanted to, otherwise I would have done it one of the five hundred other times he asked. But I was so angry at being dismissed, I decided to, if not lose, loan out my virginity to him.”

In order to get even with him, Cher wanted to make him feel “dismissed.” She said: “I asked him, ‘Is that it? Are we finished?’ Then I told him to go home and never come back.”

Elsewhere in her memoir, Cher opens up about another short-lived romance — her nine-day marriage to the late singer Gregg Allman. The “After All” vocalist tied the knot with Allman in 1975, a few days after she’d found out she was pregnant with their son, Elijah Blue Allman.

Before they got married, she had doubts about their relationship lasting. “I didn’t know whether my relationship with Gregory would last or not. I was living each day as it came,” she said.

Shortly after their Las Vegas nuptials, Cher found a “plastic bag full of white powder.” It was then that Cher filed for divorce.