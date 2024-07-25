Cher announces release date for forthcoming two-part memoir

Support truly

Cher has finally announced a release date for her forthcoming memoir and said that it will be published in two parts.

Cher: The Memoir, Part One will be released on 19 November by Dey Street Books, an imprint of the William Morrow Group at HarperCollins Publishers, while Part Two will come in spring 2025.

“After more than seventy years of fighting to live her life on her own terms, Cher finally reveals her true story in intimate detail, in a two-part memoir,” a release on the publisher’s website said.

“With her trademark honesty and humour, Cher: The Memoir traces how this diamond in the rough succeeded with no plan and little confidence to become the trailblazing superstar the world has been unable to ignore for more than half a century.”

Part One is set to follow her early life – a chaotic childhood, struggles with dyslexia, meeting with and subsequent marriage to American singer and songwriter Sonny Bono, and the “highly complicated relationship that made them world-famous, but eventually drove them apart”.

“Cher: The Memoir reveals the daughter, the sister, the wife, the lover, the mother, and the superstar.”

Cher chose to celebrate the news by sharing the cover of her memoir on her social media, featuring a black-and-white photo of the singer, with her signature long hair and winged eyeliner.

The cover of Cher’s forthcoming memoir ( Cher/Instagram )

The “Believe” singer first teased her book in 2017, and last year, talked about being nearly done.

“We’re almost finished because [HarperCollins] goes, ‘Cher, how long are you going to work on this?’ That’s difficult too, but we’re so close,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in August last year.

The 78-year-old musician later talked about why it took so long, explaining that she struggled with writing about certain subjects.

“I just totally chickened out. I didn’t put in some things that need to be in, and they’re not comfortable. But they need to be put in, so I have to go back and man up,” she said on an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November last year.

“I’ve lived too long and done too much, and so it’s like it should be the encyclopedia,” she added.

Fallon and Cher also joked about a title for the memoir, with Fallon suggesting, “Over-Chering” and “I Got Scoops, Babe,” riffing off on her classic “I Got You Babe.”

Cher will be inducted into the The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, along with Ozzy Osbourne, Mary J Blige ,and A Tribe Called Quest. She has been eligible for induction into the Cleveland-based Hall since 1991, and had previously expressed her displeasure at the institution, telling them to “you-know-what themselves” last year.

“I’m going to have some words to say,” she warned during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I’m going to accept it as me.”