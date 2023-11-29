Cher admits she ‘hates’ ageing and would give anything to be 70 again

Cher has shared her thoughts on ageing, admitting she wishes she could “turn back time”.

In a new interview, the Grammy award winner, 77, opened up about the 25th anniversary of her 1998 hit “Believe” and said she is not wowed by the milestone.

“It’s not that amazing. It pisses the f*** out of me,” Cher admitted.

She was then asked if she and ageing are friends, to which she exclaimed, “No!”

The star went on to say that her late mother, Georgia Holt, “didn’t mind” ageing and lived to 96, but she hates it.

“I’d give anything to be 70 again,” she confessed.