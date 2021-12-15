Cher has amused her fans after sharing a photo of a “beautiful couple” that she took during a night out and revealing that she didn’t identify herself to the unsuspecting pair.

The Grammy winner, 75, shared the photo of the couple on her Twitter on Tuesday, where she explained that she had seen the man and woman after exiting a movie theatre.

According to Cher, the man had been taking photos of his girlfriend, who was holding a bouquet of red roses, so she decided to offer to take one of the two of them together.

“When we were coming out of movie I saw [a] beautiful couple,” the singer wrote. “He was taking her pic… She had flowers. I said … can I take your pic.”

The Burlesque star then revealed that she had had her mask on, so the couple hadn’t been able to recognise her.

“Had my mask on so they didn’t know who I was,” she continued. “MAYBE just a crazy woman…THAT ME.”

In the attached photo, the couple can be seen standing together and smiling, with the woman holding the large bouquet of flowers.

In a follow-up tweet, Cher added: “See how adorable they are.”

The Believe singer’s tweet has since been liked more than 79,000 times, with fans expressing their amusement over the endearing encounter.

“Imagine you’re with your partner and CHER comes up and asks to take a picture of you two on her phone and posts it,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “You made their day and they didn’t even know it.”

Others claimed that, if they had been in the situation, they would have recognised the actor immediately, with someone else tweeting: “Cher you could approach me in a hazmat suit and I would know who you were,” while some fans revealed attempts to identify the couple in the photo.

The woman in the photo, who is named Syndie, eventually identified herself in a tweet under Cher’s, in which she wrote: “Omg! That’s me, and it was my birthday! Wow! I can’t believe it!”

In another post, Syndie, who said that she and her boyfriend had just come from dinner and were taking photos by the Christmas decor when the encounter occurred, explained why she hadn’t recognised the star, writing in response to a curious fan: “She had a mask on, and when she asked to take our photo, she was far away from us.”

However, according to Syndie, she and her boyfriend had an inkling that the person behind the camera wasn’t “an average person”.

“It was dark, and she was fully covered, but we kept thinking this wasn’t an average person,” she revealed.

In another tweet, Syndie’s boyfriend added: “Wow! So we really did meet CHER! This night will certainly be remembered forever.”