Chiefs vs Jets game: When is it, how to watch, and will Taylor Swift be in attendance?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play against the New York City Jets on Sunday 1 October at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and the hype has been building up for the upcoming game with rumours of Taylor Swift making an appearance.

Football fans, Swifties, and casual viewers alike are wondering how, where, and when they can watch the game, whether it’s to watch their favourite athletes in action or their favourite pop star cheering from the sidelines.

The Sunday Night Football game is set to start at 8.20 pm ET and 5.20 pm PT, while live coverage will reportedly begin at 7.00 pm ET.

Since Taylor Swift made an appearance at the last Chiefs game, Variety reports that the Jets have sold more the double the tickets for the game against the Chiefs than any other game since the season began. Although there are still tickets available on StubHub, there are many ways fans can tune in if they can’t make it in person.

All of Sunday Night Football’s games this season, including the Chiefs vs. Jets game, will be broadcast nationwide and on NBC. Those who prefer streaming can watch the Week 4 showdown on NBC’s app Peacock Premium. With Peacock Premium, viewers have the option of paying $5.99 per month, or they can save 17 per cent by choosing the annual package for $59.99.

Viewers can also watch the game with a subscription to SlingTV, a live TV streaming app. Right now, there’s a deal for Sling TV that offers 50 per cent off your first month, which brings the Blue package that includes NBC down to $22.50 per month and the larger Orange + Blue package down to $30 per month.

If you have cable you can also watch the game on the NFL network, or the organisation’s official NFL+ app, where you can stream the game from mobile devices through the subscription tier of your choice. Prices start at $7 per month for NFL+ and grant access to the NFL Network for not only live local and primetime regular but also postseason games on your mobile devices. There’s also the added option of upgrading to NFL+ with NFL RedZone, allowing viewers to watch up to eight NFL games at the same time.

All platforms will have access complete access to every Sunday Night Football game this season and are considered affordable options.

The upcoming game has been seeing media traction amid reports that Swift will be in attendance at the game, after she made headlines on 24 September when she enthusiastically cheered Kelce on during his game at Arrowhead Stadium.

The promo begins with Swift’s hit song from her 1989 album, “Welcome to New York”. The ad then panned to a shot of the New York City skyline, featuring notable NYC landmarks like the Empire State Building, before highlighting clips of MetLife stadium, where the game will take place. It’s clear that advertising is capitalizing on Swift’s potential appearance at the game, but whether or not the “Cruel Summer” singer will show up or not, is up in the air.