NBC’s new Sunday Night Football promo has hinted at rumours that Taylor Swift may be attending the next Kansas City Chiefs game, amid speculation that she’s dating Travis Kelce.

In the new promo, shared by NBC on X - formerly known as Twitter -, Sunday Night Football advertised the upcoming game on 1 October between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets, which will be held at MetLife stadium in New Jersey. The ad came amid reports that Swift will be in attendance at the game, after she made headlines on 24 September when she enthusiastically cheered Kelce on during his game at Arrowhead Stadium.

The promo began with an homage to Swift, as it featured her hit song from her 1989 album, “Welcome to New York”. It went on to show a shot of the New York City skyline, including the Empire State Building, before featuring videos of MetLife stadium, which is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Along with footage of the Jets playing on the field, the advertisement included a shot of last week’s Chiefs game, where Patrick Mahomes passed the ball to Kelce, resulting in their team’s touchdown during the third quarter.

As “Welcome to New York” continued to play, the promo ended with a shot of Kelce looking up at the crowd during the 24 September game, a clip fans believed to capture the moment that he spotted Swift in the Kelce family suite at the event.

On X, Sunday Night Football on NBC also made a quip about the promo, writing: “Taylor Made for Sunday Night.”

The new advertisement comes amid reports that Swift is expected to attend the Chiefs’ game in New Jersey on Sunday. TMZ reported on 27 September that the “All Too Well” singer’s team is working out “security logistics” with the stadium. In May, Swift performed three concerts at MetLife as part of her US Eras tour.

The report also comes after Swift was spotted cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end at the stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Not only was she seen sitting next to Kelce’s mother, Donna, but she also appeared to yell “let’s f***ing go” in response to Kelce’s third-quarter touchdown reception.

After the game, Swift and Kelce were seen leaving the stadium together as the NFL star wore a blue and white splatter-paint denim suit – which fans believed paid homage to Swift’s forthcoming album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) . The album is also due for re-release on 27 October.

Once the athlete and musician escaped the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium in Kelce’s convertible, the football star reportedly rented out Prime Social Rooftop in Kansas City for a post-game celebration with his family, his teammates, and Swift.

According to footage shared by the Daily Mail, Swift reportedly met Kelce’s friends and family before the game on 24 September. In the video, shared on 28 September, the Grammy winner was spotted with a big group as they exited Kelce’s house on Sunday to board a party bus that was heading to the stadium. According to the outlet, a source said: “Travis wasn’t at his house, but it was filled with his friends and family.”

Days after Swift’s appearance at Arrowhead Stadium made headlines, Kelce went on to address the ongoing speculation about their relationship. During an episode of his and his brother’s podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, he called Swift’s decision to attend the game “ballsy”, before praising her kindness and excitement throughout the event.

TAYLOR SWIFT TRAVIS KELCE (AP)

“I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light,” he explained. “To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs Kingdom was all excited she was there, that s*** was absolutely hysterical

However, he also acknowledged that he wanted to “respect” both his and Swift’s personal lives, and said that he was now going to avoid talking about their relationship.

“She’s not in the media as much, as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows, like the McAfee show and any other show that I go on from here on out,” he said. “So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying, ‘alright now’ will have to be kinda where I keep.”

Romance speculation surrounding the pair was first sparked in July, when Kelce confessed that he tried - and failed - to give Swift his number by giving her a friendship bracelet at one of her Eras Tour concerts.

“So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” he said. “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Taylor Swift for comment.