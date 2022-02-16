A woman has revealed what her life looks like as a “child-free” adult and why she wants her choice to be normalised.

On TikTok, Allie, @alliehb, often shares videos about how she doesn’t have any kids nor does she plan to in the future.

In one video post on 30 January, Allie highlighted all the “things that just make sense in [her] childfree home. Some of these items included game consoles solely for her and her significant other, “pets” and “plants” as her form of kids, a sofa that is “nearly white,” decor that is easy to break and looks aesthetically pleasing, and “kids toys” that are just for her.

This clip has over 181,500 views so far, with many TikTok users in the comments supporting Allie’s decision.

“Pets as kids = as it should be,” one viewer wrote, while another said: “You are living the dream.”

Other TikTok users detailed how they are also living in a home that’s child-free, as they don’t intend on ever having children.

“I’m childfree for life,” one viewer wrote. “I have 4 cats. All my time and money is for me and my husband and it’s the BEST.”

“My child free home: super clean, no plastic light up toys to trip on, no loud noises, and nothing is sticky,” another comment reads. “It’s bliss!

In a follow up video posted on 1 February, Allie noted that while she isn’t having kids, she’s still a “proud aunt” and loves her friends’ kids.

“We talk about their kids all the time, they bring up their kids all the time,” she explained. “And I don’t fault them for that because it’s their life.”

However, she still wants to be open and honest about her life as a child-free adult.

“I think it’s important we talk about being child-free, and how it’s a choice to also make,” she added.

In a recent clip, which has over 982,600 views so far, Allie shared a list of things that she does that “just make sense in [her] child-free home.” Some of these activities are “sleeping in as long as [she] wants,” having a “disposable income,” her home always being “quiet,” and “never missing a brunch because [her] time is ALL [hers].”

Commenters in this video also emphasised how much they admire Allie, even though they aren’t child-free adults themselves.

“I’m a mom but I support you 1 million percent!” one wrote. “Let’s normalize not having kids!!! (I love my daughter and had her intentionally).”

Some viewers continued expressing why they are happy they didn’t have kids, one of which said: “40! Married! And no kids!!.. Not now, not ever. No, my mind hasn’t changed. No, I don’t regret it. No, I’m not selfish.”

Within the comments, Allie clarified that her videos aren’t made to show the “perks” of being child-free, nor is she “assuming that parents don’t also have it good.”

“It’s important to normalize being CF [child-free] and celebrate it as another valid choice as many CF and parents have said here,” she wrote. “A celebration of my life is not intended to reflect poorly on any other lifestyle. Like family bloggers celebrate their life, this is my version.”

The Independent has contacted Allie for comment.