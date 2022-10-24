Scottish chip shop under new management after owner celebrated Queen’s death

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A chip shop in the Scottish Highlands has under new management after its former owner was criticised for posting a video of herself celebrating Queen Elizabeth II‘s death.

Jacki Pickett, who owns Jaki Fish and Chip Shop in the village of Muir of Ord, popped champagne and held up a sign that read “Lizard Liz Dead” and “London Bridge has fallen” in the video.

The clip was shared hours after the 96-year-old monarch died on 8 September and received widespread condemnation from the local community.

Shortly after the video went viral, a crowd of angry residents protested outside the chip shop, throwing eggs and ketchup at the windows.

Pickett was forced to close the business to protect her safety and drove away from the outraged mob while accompanied by a police escort.

Jaki’s Fish and Chip Shop had been closed since 10 September but has now reportedly reopened under new management.

A sign outside the shop apparently reads: “As of Friday 21 October, Jaki’s Chip Shop will be under new management. Please welcome Kerry who has now taken over. Thank you for your 10 years’ custom and I wish Kerry all the best.”

The name of the shop remains the same and Pickett still owns the business, but a new name and sign will be put up in the near future, The Telegraph reports.

The new owner, Kerry Paterson, wrote on social media that Pickett “will not be part of the business”.

“I look forward to serving the community of Muir of Ord and giving them a chippy once more,” she said.z

“Jaki will not be part of the business or have anything to do with it. I am leasing the shop from her. I’m starting out and would appreciate the support from the community, thank you.”

The owner of Jaki’s Fish and Chip Shop was criticised for posting a video celebrating the Queen’s death (Twitter)

The National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) said it revoked Pickett’s membership following her anti-royalist antics and branded her video as “extremely bad taste”.

Andrew Cook, president of the organisation, added that while “everyone is entitled to have an opinion”, Pickett’s video went “completely against all of the values our organisation and industry hold dear”.

He added: “We have discussed this as a board and have taken the decision to revoke the membership of this business owner and we will be writing to them and asking them to remove all association of the NFFF from her business, social media and websites.

“She has spent much of her life building up that business and has destroyed it in the space of a day – it’s quite sad.”

The Independent has been unable to contact Jacki Pickett for comment.