Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

King Charles to sell 14 horses inherited from Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II was an avid horse fan

Laura Hampson
Monday 24 October 2022 08:21
Comments
What will King Charles's coronation involve?

King Charles is set to sell 14 racehorses he inherited from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

It comes just over a month after the Queen died of old age on 8 September, at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Tattersalls auction house in Newmarket has said that it is selling 14 of the Queen’s brood mares, including Just Fine, a bay gelding trained by Sir Michael Stoute who oversaw 100 royal winners.

“It’s nothing out of the ordinary. Every year they would sell horses,” Tattersalls’ spokesman Jimmy George said.

“The Queen had brood mares of her own, she would breed them and sell them. You can’t keep them all.”

Recommended

George added: “​​Every year owners sell stock. His Majesty is just doing what owners do.”

While the King may have inherited the Queen’s horses, it was the Duke and Duchess of York who inherited Her Majesty’s beloved corgis.

Earlier this month, Sarah Ferguson shared an image of the corgis at their new home at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Celebrating her 63rd birthday, Sarah posted an image of herself with the corgis and captioned it: “The presents that keep giving..”

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife also posted a slideshow of herself with the corgis.

Sarah and Prince Andrew are just two of the several royal family members who live on the grounds of Windsor.

Recommended

Their daughter Princess Eugenie lives in Frogmore Cottage with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their one-year-old son August.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also moved to the Windsor estate in August this year, taking up residence at Adelaide Cottage with their three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in