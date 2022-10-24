Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

King Charles is set to sell 14 racehorses he inherited from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

It comes just over a month after the Queen died of old age on 8 September, at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Tattersalls auction house in Newmarket has said that it is selling 14 of the Queen’s brood mares, including Just Fine, a bay gelding trained by Sir Michael Stoute who oversaw 100 royal winners.

“It’s nothing out of the ordinary. Every year they would sell horses,” Tattersalls’ spokesman Jimmy George said.

“The Queen had brood mares of her own, she would breed them and sell them. You can’t keep them all.”

George added: “​​Every year owners sell stock. His Majesty is just doing what owners do.”

While the King may have inherited the Queen’s horses, it was the Duke and Duchess of York who inherited Her Majesty’s beloved corgis.

Earlier this month, Sarah Ferguson shared an image of the corgis at their new home at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Celebrating her 63rd birthday, Sarah posted an image of herself with the corgis and captioned it: “The presents that keep giving..”

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife also posted a slideshow of herself with the corgis.

Sarah and Prince Andrew are just two of the several royal family members who live on the grounds of Windsor.

Their daughter Princess Eugenie lives in Frogmore Cottage with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their one-year-old son August.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also moved to the Windsor estate in August this year, taking up residence at Adelaide Cottage with their three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.