The Duchess of Sussex has given a rare insight into her and the Duke of Sussex’s home life in a new interview.

Meghan Markle has revealed that she and Prince Harry work from home so that they are able to spend more time with their children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.

“We share an office. We work from home, as most people started to do during lockdown. It allows us to have significant time with our kids at this really special moment in their lives. We’ll never get this time back,” Meghan said in a wide-ranging interview with Variety.

“I make breakfast, and we get the kids set for the day. We do a lot of joint calls and Zooms, but also try to divide what we can focus our energies on so we can accomplish even more.”

She added that Harry is on a “24-hour time zone”, where “half of your life is waking up as the other half is going to sleep. It’s kind of the reverse of what I went through living in the UK.

“He’s very good at responding on text. Me, I try to be as fast as possible on email. I’ve always said, if it takes less than five minutes, do it now.”

Meghan added that Harry’s favourite snack is from American burger chain, In-N-Out. “It’s funny. People sometimes think we live in Los Angeles, but we’re a good two hours outside of it,” Meghan explained.

“We’re commuters. We drove down recently for a day of back-to-back meetings, equipped with chocolate chip cookies the size of my toddler’s head. Also, my husband’s favourite is In-N-Out. There’s one at the halfway point between LA and our neck of the woods. It’s really fun to go through the drive-thru and surprise them. They know our order.”

The duchess initially interviewed with the publication before the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month, but she spoke to Variety again once the official period of mourning had ended.

Of the Queen, Meghan said: “In terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her.

“It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband.’”

Earlier this week, Meghan dropped the new episode of her podcast Archetypes with guest Paris Hilton, in which she said that she felt like a bimbo during her brief time as a briefcase girl on Deal or No Deal.