Netflix is reportedly delaying the release of a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle docuseries after its hit show The Crown received backlash.

The project was a part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s rumoured $100m (£88m) deal with the streaming service and the show was unofficially slated for release in December.

However, with negative press already surrounding the launch of season five of The Crown on 9 November, Netflix executives have reportedly been left “rattled”.

As a result, the series is said to have been pushed back to 2023.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.