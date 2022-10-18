Meghan Markle says she was treated like a ‘bimbo’ on Deal or No Deal

Meghan Markle has claimed she was treated like a “bimbo” during her stint on Deal or No Deal.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared on 34 episodes of the iconic gameshow as a “briefcase girl” 16 years ago.

“I ended up quitting the show. I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage,” Markle explained.

“I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks. And little substance. And that’s how it felt for me at the time being reduced to this specific archetype the word bimbo.”

