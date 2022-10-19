Meghan Markle says the Queen was the ‘most shining example’ of female leadership

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duchess of Sussex has described Queen Elizabeth II as “the most shining example” of female leadership as she reflects on the late monarch’s death.

Queen Elizabeth passed away at her Balmoral estate in Scotland on 8 September, aged 96, from old age.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the UK at the time for several charity events and extended their stay to attend the Queen’s state funeral.

Reflecting on the loss in a new interview with Variety, Meghan Markle said the outpouring of love for the monarch following her death is a testament to her 70-year legacy.

In the days leading up to the Queen’s funeral, the queue to see her coffin lying-in-state reached 10 miles long. More than 29 million people in the UK watched the live broadcast of her funeral.

“I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time,” Meghan said.

“Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she [the Queen] is the most shining example of what that looks like.”

Meghan added that Harry had found comfort in knowing that his grandmother is now “reunited with her husband”.

The Duke of Edinburgh died at Windsor Castle on 9 April 2021.

Speaking of her relationship with the Queen, Meghan said she feels “deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with [the Queen] and get to know her”.

There have been widespread rumours of a rift between Harry and Meghan and members of the royal family since the couple announced in January 2020 that they would step down as senior members.

Affirming that the couple had a positive relationship with the Queen, Meghan said: “I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate.

“And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family.”

