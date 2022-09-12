‘Thank you granny’: Prince Harry’s touching tribute to ‘guiding compass’ the Queen

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry has paid tribute to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke of Sussex described the late monarch as his “guiding compass,” days after visiting tributes to the Queen at Windsor Castle.

In the statement released this morning, Prince Harry thanked the Queen for her “sound advice” and “infectious smile.”

“She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy,” the statement read.

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

Prince Harry thanked his grandmother for her ‘sound advice' (AP)

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

He added: “Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

The tribute comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton at Windsor Castle to greet mourners and read tributes to the late monarch.

The foursome stepped out to meet members of the public, thanked them for coming, and received well-wishes from people who stood for hours to see the two royal couples.

“It is a lonely place up there now without her,” Harry told members of the public.

“Every room she was in, we felt her presence throughout,” he added.

‘I cherish these times shared with you,’ Prince Harry said in the statement (Getty Images)

Despite years of speculated rifts between the brothers, William reportedly invited his brother and Meghan to observe the tribute to the Queen yesterday afternoon.

A royal source said: “The Prince of Wales thought it was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”

This is the brothers first public appearance since the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in July 2021.

They both attended a service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s platinum jubliee in June but did not speak.

William issued a heartfelt tribute for his grandmother, calling her “our extraordinary Queen”.

“I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly be real,” he said.

“I will honour her memory by supporting my father, the King, in every way I can.”

Later, the Queen will be taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to nearby St Giles’ Cathedral where her family, and a congregation drawn from all areas of Scottish society, will attend a service of thanksgiving for her life.

By the time the vehicle reached Edinburgh the logo had disappeared (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Full details about the royal mourners have yet to be released but there is speculation the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, who on Saturday put on a united front during an appearance at Windsor Castle, will be part of the group.

Charles will lead some of the royals - expected to be the Duke of York, Earl of Wessex and the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence - on foot, while the Queen Consort and other members of the monarchy follow in cars.

Members of the public will be able to view the coffin to pay their respects for 24 hours before it is taken to London to lie in state.

Later in the evening, the King and other members of his family, likely his siblings, will hold a vigil at the cathedral in honour of the Queen.

Charles and Camilla are in London and, before leaving for the Scottish capital, will visit Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament will express their condolences to the new monarch and his wife, with the King giving his reply.

During his day in Edinburgh, the King will inspect a guard of honour at the Palace of Holyroodhouse before attending a ceremony of the keys on the forecourt.

At the Palace, the King will hold audiences with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and, separately, Alison Johnstone, Scottish Parliament’s presiding officer.