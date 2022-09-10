Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince William has said he is grieving for both his grandmother and “our extraordinary Queen”, as he made a very personal tribute to the late sovereign.

“I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly be real,” said the Prince of Wales in his first remarks on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“I will honour her memory by supporting my father, the King, in every way I can,” William said on his father King Charles III’s accession to the throne.

William said the world had “lost an extraordinary leader”, adding that she had provided the perfect example of “service and dignity in public life” to his generation.

He added: “I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.”

The prince also said his children would have “memories that will last their whole lives” of their great-grandmother, and said his wife Kate “has had twenty years of her guidance and support”.

He said: “She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me”.

He added: “My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen.”

William was present when Charles was formally proclaimed King in an accession council ceremony at St James’s Palace in London earlier on Saturday.

William and Kate joined the Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, late on Saturday afternoon to view floral tributes left in memory of the Queen at Windsor Castle.

The King announced William and Kate as the new Prince and Princess of Wales on Friday. It means William follows in his father’s footsteps, and Kate has become the first person since Diana, Princess of Wales to use the title.

William’s tribute to his grandmother comes as the Palace announced that the Queen’s funeral will be held at Westminster at 11am on Monday 19 September, which has also been declared a bank holiday.

Ahead of the funeral service, the coffin bearing the Queen’s body will lie in state in Westminster Hall for “four clear days” from 14 September to allow members of the public to pay their respects.

Liz Truss, her ministers, party leaders and other senior figures took an oath of allegiance to the new King as Parliament met for a rare Saturday sitting.

The King also held an audience with the new prime minister and her cabinet, followed by a separate audience for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey and SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford.