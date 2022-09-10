Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday 19 September, it has been announced.

The Queen’s body will lie in state in Westminster Hall for “four clear days” from 14 September until 6.30am on the morning of the funeral to allow the public to pay their respects.

King Charles III this morning declared the date of the state funeral to be a bank holiday across the UK.

The coffin bearing the Queen’s body – which is lying at Balmoral Castle – will begin its journey to the Abbey on Sunday, taking a six-hour journey by hearse to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The journey to Edinburgh will be taken at a slow pace in order to allow mourners gathered in the towns and villages on the route to pay their respects.

From Holyroodhouse, the oak coffin will be taken in procession along the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral.

After a service attended by members of the royal family, it will remain at the cathedral for a period of lying at rest until 13 September.

It will then be flown by RAF plane to the Northolt air-base and taken to Buckingham Palace and then on to parliament, where the Queen will lie in state in historic Westminster Hall.

Over the following days ahead of the state funeral, the coffin will stand on a catafalque in the Hall, guarded by troops from the Household Cavalry and Guards regiments while members of the public file past to pay their respects.

Thousands of people are expected to file past the late monarch’s coffin during the period of lying in state. Further details of how the public can attend will be announced in the coming days.

From there, it is expected to be taken on a gun carriage hauled by Royal Navy sailors to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral service and then moved to St George’s Chapel in Windsor where the Queen will be laid to rest.

Arrangements for the coming days were announced by the Duke of Norfolk, in his role as Earl Marshal.

A spokesperson for the King said the monarch’s main focus will be leading the royal family and nation in mourning over the coming days.

“Whilst, in the next few days, the King will carry out all the necessary state duties, his main focus will be leading the Royal Family, the nation, the Realms and the Commonwealth in mourning Her Majesty The Queen. This will include meeting members of the public, to share in their grief,” the spokesperson said.