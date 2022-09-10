Charles III formally proclaimed King

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Charles III has been proclaimed King in a formal ceremony at St James’s Palace in London.

The King himself was not present for the proclamation at the Accession Council, attended by around 200 members of the Privy Council including prime minister Liz Truss.

Members of the council declared in unison “God Save the King” as the proclamation was announced.

The formal proclamation document was signed by William, Prince of Wales, Queen Consort Camilla, Prime Minister Liz Truss, the Archbishops of Canterbury and York and leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt, who officiated over the ancient ceremony in her role as acting Lord President of the Council.

The clerk of the council Richard Tilbrook read out the proclamation, declaring that the council’s membrs “do now hereby with one voice and consent of tongue and heart, publish and proclaim that the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, is now, by the death of our late sovereign of happy memory, become our only lawful and rightful liege lord, Charles III”.

After a ceremony lasting around nine minutes, members of the Privy Council moved from the palace’s picture gallery to the throne room to hold their first meeting with the new King.

All stood before the throne where Charles made his second public speech as King, following his televised address to the nation on Friday.

Among those attending the event were all of the UK’s living former prime ministers, Sir John Major, Sir Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson, along with senior serving and former ministers, judges, clergy and civil servants.