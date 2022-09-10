Charles vows to follow ‘inspiring example’ of Elizabeth II as King

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

King Charles III has vowed to follow the “inspiring example” of his mother Elizabeth II in fulfilling his duties as head of state.

And, in a clear indication that he intends like his mother to remain monarch until death, he promised to serve the nation in this role “for what remains to me of my life”.

The new monarch was speaking just moments after he was formally proclaimed King at a historic ceremony at St James’s Palace in London.

The new King then made an oath to preserve the Church of Scotland, necessary because in Scotland there is a division of powers between Church and State.

Standing before the royal throne in the palace’s Throne Room, Charles spoke of the “irreperable loss” to himself, his family, the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the whole world represented by the death of his mother.

“It is the greatest consolation to me to know the sympathy expressed by so many to me, my sister and brothers,” he said.

Hailing Elizabeth’s example of ”lifelong love and selfless service”, he said he was “deeply aware of this great inheritance and the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me”.

He added: “In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands and in the Commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world.”

Charles also formally renounced financial revenues from the Crown estate, in return for the sovereign grant from the government to support him in his duties.

The comments came in a speech to the new King’s first meeting with the privy council, including prime minister Liz Truss and all of her living predecessors - Sir John Major, Sir Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

Dressed in tail coat and black tie, Charles said: “My lords, ladies and gentlemen, it is my most sorrowful duty to announce to you the death of my beloved mother the Queen.

“I know how deeply you, the entire nation and, I think I may say, the whole world sympathize with me in the irreparable loss we've all suffered.

“It is the greatest consolation to me to know the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers and that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss.

“To all of us as a family, as to this kingdom and the wider family of nations of which it is a part my mother gave an example of lifelong love and of selfless service.

“My mother’s reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life,

“I am deeply aware of his great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty, which have now passed to me.

“In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands and of the Commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world.

“In this purpose, I know that I shall be upheld by the affection and loyalty of the peoples whose sovereign I have been called upon to be and that in the discharge of these duties. I will be guided by the counsel of their elected parliaments.

“In all this, I am profoundly encouraged by the constant support of my beloved wife.

“I take this opportunity to confirm my willingness and intention to continue the tradition of surrending hereditary revenues, including the Crown estate, to my government for the benefit of all, in return for the sovereign grant, which supports my official duties as head of state and head of nation.

“In carrying out the heavy task that has been laid upon me and to which I know dedicate what remains to me of my life, I pray for the guidance and help of almighty God.”