Bank holiday declared for date of Queen’s state funeral

The day of the Queen’s state funeral is to be a bank holiday, it has been announced.

No date has yet been announced for the funeral, but it is likely to take place on Monday 19 September.

The holiday was formally approved by King Charles III at his first meeting with the Privy Council in St James’s Palace in London.

Acting Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt read out two draft proclamations appointing the day as a bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland and in Scotland.

Charles responded with the single word “Approved” before signing the proclamations.

Operation London Bridge – the strict set of protocols created by officials which outlines the plan in the event of the Queen’s death – determines what happens after the monarch’s passing.

The original plans are for the Queen’s coffin to process on a gun carriage to the abbey, pulled by naval ratings – sailors – using ropes rather than horses.

Flags will fly at half mast during the period of mourning (PA Wire)

Senior members of the family are expected to poignantly follow behind – just like they did for the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The military will line the streets and also join the procession.

Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life will be invited to gather in the abbey, which can hold a congregation of 2,000.

The service will be televised, and a national two minutes’ silence is expected to be held.

The same day as the funeral, the Queen’s coffin will be taken to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for a televised committal service.

Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s death with a statement on Thursday evening (8 September).

King Charles III has been formally proclaimed monarch at the Accession Council ceremony today (AP)

It read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

King Charles III has been formally proclaimed monarch at the Accession Council ceremony today (Saturday 10 September)

The Privy Council first proclaimed the King in his absence, and then His Majesty made a declaration and read and signed an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland.

Members of the Privy Council, includings prime ministers of the past, watched on as the King made his proclamation as the nation’s new monarch.

In his speech, His Majesty vowed to follow the “inspiring example” of his mother Elizabeth II in fulfilling his duties as head of state.

Standing before the royal throne in the palace’s Throne Room, Charles spoke of the “irreperable loss” to himself, his family, the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the whole world represented by the death of his mother.

There will be a bank holiday for the Queen’s funeral (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“It is the greatest consolation to me to know the sympathy expressed by so many to me, my sister and brothers,” he said.

All of the official flags, including the Union Flag, are going to be flown at half mast until the end of the Royal Mourning period, although they will be flown at Full Mast only today for Proclamation Day.

The new King gave his first full speech as monarch yesterday (9 September).

Paying tribute to his late mother and the Queen, he said: “I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.”

King Charles also shared his love and respect for other members of the family. He said: “I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla. In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort.

”As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me.

He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades. Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given. I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

He ended with a heartfelt tribute to his mother, which brought tears to many people’s eyes. He continued: “And to my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you.

“Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.”