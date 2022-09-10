Harry and Meghan join Prince and Princess of Wales to view Windsor floral tributes
It is the first time the couples have been seen together since a service to remember Prince Philip
The Prince and Princess of Wales have joined the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to view floral tributes left in memory of the Queen at Windsor Castle.
William and Kate and Harry and Meghan were dressed in all black as they walked along the gates of Windsor Castle.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex held hands as they looked at the tributes, with Harry at one point affectionately putting his hand on Meghan’s back.
They were seen pointing at different tributes and discussing them as members of the crowd waved at them.
Both couples conversed and took floral tributes, shaking hands and smiling with members of the public who had congregated at the Cambridge Gate.
William and Kate and Harry and Meghan then greeted well-wishes at Windsor Castle with a number holding up mobile phones to take a photo of the royals.
The Prince and Princess of Wales were also given bunches of flowers by members of the crowd at Windsor Castle as one visitor waved a Welsh flag in the background.
At one moment, a small Paddington Bear was given to William, which he passed on to an aide.
He was seen lightly touching Kate’s back at one moment as she crouched down again to speak to a child at the front of the gates.
The crowd was heard chatting excitedly and taking photographs as William and Kate and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped to speak to each person at the front of the barriers.
The royal couples walked along separately from one another, with William and Kate speaking to people on one side of the road and Harry and Meghan speaking to people on the other side of the road.
William was seen speaking intently to a member of the crowd, at one moment shaking a woman’s hand. Both William and Kate could be seen thanking members of the crowd.
Kate crouched down at one moment and began speaking to a child who had started to cry. The child stopped crying when Kate approached her.
Meghan was also seen shaking the hands of several children and well-wishers at Windsor.
The duke and duchess were handed bunches of flowers by the crowd which they both accepted.
It is thought that this is the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have all been in public together since Commonwealth Day in 2020.
More follows
