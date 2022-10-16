Sarah Ferguson shares photographs of Queen’s corgis Sandy and Muick
The corgis now live at Royal Lodge in Windsor
Sarah Ferguson has shared the first photographs of Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis at their new home following the death of the monarch in September.
It was confirmed last month that her corgis, Sandy and Muick would live with her son, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Ferguson.
In celebration of her birthday on Saturday (15 October), Ferguson shared several photographs of herself playing with the dogs on the grounds of her Royal Lodge home in Windsor.
“The presents that keep giving...,” Ferguson captioned one photograph, which showed her smiling while cuddling with Sandy and Muick.
The Queen’s love of corgis was well documented throughout her lifetime, and the dog breed played a key role in her platinum jubilee celebrations in June when the sky above Buckingham Palace was lit up with images of a corgi.
The late monarch’s love for corgis began in 1933 when her father, George VI, gifted the Queen and her sister, Princess Margaret, a corgi named Dookie. During her historic 70-year reign she went on to own more than 30 corgis.
Muick and Sandy also made an appearance during the Queen’s funeral last month.
As the Queen’s coffin arrived at Windsor castle, the dogs were brought out into the quadrangle by two pages.
Sandy and Muick were gifted to the Queen in 2021 by Prince Andrew and his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
In an interview with The Telegraph earlier this month, Ferguson said the dogs were settling well into their new home.
She said it had been a “big honour” to bring them to Royal Lodge, and that they have been “taught well”.
The dogs, which she described as “national treasures”, have been getting used to living with the five Norfolk terriers that are also owned by Ferguson and Prince Andrew.
“They all balance out, the carpet moves as I move but I’ve got used to it now,” Ferguson said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies