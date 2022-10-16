Sarah Ferguson shares photographs of Queen’s corgis Sandy and Muick

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sarah Ferguson has shared the first photographs of Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis at their new home following the death of the monarch in September.

It was confirmed last month that her corgis, Sandy and Muick would live with her son, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Ferguson.

In celebration of her birthday on Saturday (15 October), Ferguson shared several photographs of herself playing with the dogs on the grounds of her Royal Lodge home in Windsor.

“The presents that keep giving...,” Ferguson captioned one photograph, which showed her smiling while cuddling with Sandy and Muick.

The Queen’s love of corgis was well documented throughout her lifetime, and the dog breed played a key role in her platinum jubilee celebrations in June when the sky above Buckingham Palace was lit up with images of a corgi.

The late monarch’s love for corgis began in 1933 when her father, George VI, gifted the Queen and her sister, Princess Margaret, a corgi named Dookie. During her historic 70-year reign she went on to own more than 30 corgis.

Muick and Sandy also made an appearance during the Queen’s funeral last month.

As the Queen’s coffin arrived at Windsor castle, the dogs were brought out into the quadrangle by two pages.

Sandy and Muick were gifted to the Queen in 2021 by Prince Andrew and his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

In an interview with The Telegraph earlier this month, Ferguson said the dogs were settling well into their new home.

She said it had been a “big honour” to bring them to Royal Lodge, and that they have been “taught well”.

The dogs, which she described as “national treasures”, have been getting used to living with the five Norfolk terriers that are also owned by Ferguson and Prince Andrew.

“They all balance out, the carpet moves as I move but I’ve got used to it now,” Ferguson said.