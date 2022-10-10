Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sarah Ferguson has shared an update on Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis, Muick and Sandy, after she and ex-husband Prince Andrew inherited the dogs following the monarch’s death.

The Duchess of York discussed the two animals during a recent interview with The Telegraph, where she said it was a “big honour” to bring them into her home. She also described the late Queen’s pets as “national treasures” and said that they have “been taught well”.

According to the publication, the corgis have been adjusting to living with Sarah, her ex-husband, and their five Norfolk terriers at their house at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

“They all balance out, the carpet moves as I move but I’ve got used to it now,” Sarah jokingly said.

Following the Queen’s death, it was announced on 11 September that the Duke of York and his ex-wife would take on Muick and Sandy. The monarch also left behind one dorgi, a corgi-dachshund mixed breed. However, it is unknown who will inherit that animal.

The Queen has notably owned corgis throughout most of her life, with Andrew gifting her Muick and a dorgi, Fergus, while her husband, Prince Phillip, was hospitalised in 2021.

However, Fergus died in May 2021, which was only one month after Phillip’s death. The Queen then received a new corgi puppy, Sandy, as a gift for her 95th birthday from Andrew, Princesses Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie.

To the Telegraph, Sarah emphasised that Sandy and Muick brought “constant joy” to the Queen’s life.

At the Queen’s state funeral, Muick and Sandy also made an appearance, as the royal corgis seen waiting for her coffin at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. They were brought out into the quadrangle by two pages in red tailcoats.

Two days before the funeral, Prince William greeted fans waiting in line to see his grandmother’s coffin, where a woman asked him about the late royal’s corgis. In the clip, shared via Sky News, the Prince of Wales reassured fans that the pets will be properly “looked after”.

“I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad,” he said. “They are going to be looked after fine.”

“They are two very friendly corgis so they’ve got a good home,” he continued. They’ll be looked after very well, spoiled rotten I’m sure.”

Elsewhere in her interview with The Telegraph, Sarah revealed that she and her family, including her children and grandchildren, talk about the Queen “every single day”.

“I think if we can uphold her values and uphold what she’s built for 70 years, I think we’re doing a good job,” she said. “And I think kindness and humility, loyalty, and all the good things… and always remember, manners.”