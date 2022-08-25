Adelaide Cottage: Inside Will and Kate’s ‘modest’ new home

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Cambridges are on the move. Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving from the Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor ahead of the new school term.

Royal sources have said the move is to give Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis a “normal life” away from the “Kensington Palace fishbowl”.

In a statement on Monday, the Palace said: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022.

“Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019 respectively and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values to Thomas’s.”

Where is Adelaide Cottage?

Adelaide Cottage sits in Windsor’s Home Park, the private 655-acre royal park administered by the Crown Estate.

It is the same park where Windsor Castle sits. The Queen made the permanent move to Windsor from Buckingham Palace at the beginning of the year.

Do Will and Kate own Adelaide Cottage?

Permission to live in the 19th century, four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage was granted to the Prince William and Kate Middleton by the Queen, as it belongs to the Crown Estate.

As they are leasing the property, they will pay market rent on the cottage.

Will and Kate will also have two other properties at their disposal – apartment 1A in Kensington Palace which will remain as their London base, and Anmer Hall in Norfolk which was a wedding gift to the pair from the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II rides Balmoral Fern, a 14-year-old Fell Pony, in Windsor Home Park over the weekend of May 30 and May 31, 2020 in Windsor, England (Getty Images)

How many bedrooms does Adelaide Cottage have?

Adelaide Cottage has four bedrooms, meaning there will be enough space for the Duke and Duchess and their three children.

It was previously reported that the Cambridge’s live-in nanny, Maria Borrallo, will live apart from the family for the first time.

Borallo, who has been with the family since George was eight months old, will reportedly live in another property nearby along with the Cambridge’s housekeeper.

Who will be Will and Kate’s neighbours?

The Cambridge’s neighbours will include the Duke of York, who resides in the Royal Lodge on the estate, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, who live with their one-year-old son August at Frogmore Cottage.

Frogmore Cottage, of course, is the home Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to after they married in 2018. It also acts as their base whenever they return to the UK.

Kate and Will are moving their children to Windsor to give them a ‘normal life’ (AP)

Why have the Cambridges left Kensington Palace?

A royal source said Kate and Will wanted to move to Windsor to be able to give George, Charlotte and Louis “the most normal start possible”.

They added: “Kensington Palace can be a little bit of a fishbowl. They wanted to be able to give George, Charlotte and Louis a bit more freedom than they have living in central London.

“It’s very much a decision that’s been led by the kids.”