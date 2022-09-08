Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chipotle Mexican Grill has hit back at a viral hack that allows customers to order a burrito for just around $3. Now, the chain restaurant has said they will be removing an item from the Chipotle app so that customers can no longer take advantage of the inexpensive hack.

The viral hack, which recently gained popularity on TikTok, lets customers order a single $3 taco from Chipotle plus free toppings on the side, such as rice, beans, veggies or salsa. Customers can then ask for an extra tortilla for 40 cents more, and assemble their own makeshift burrito.

A burrito at Chipotle is usually priced at almost $9, and extra for protein or guacamole fillings, according to the chain’s online menu. That is nearly a $4 difference in cost for customers who choose to use the hack.

The company alerted Chipotle managers that they will be deactivating ordering tacos on the app and from Chipotle’s website “until further notice,” according to an email obtained by Insider. However, customers can still order a single taco in-person at Chipotle restaurants.

Laurie Schalow, Chipotle’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, confirmed the company removed taco ordering from its site in a statement to The Independent.

“Guests are currently unable to order a single taco from our online ordering systems,” she said. “While we have long embraced customizations and even released our own hack menu, the current social media trend is resulting in a poor experience for our food, our employees and our customers waiting for orders.”

The $3 Chipotle burrito hack has been circulating on the internet since it was first shared by TikTok user Hannah Hutson. Her “two-pointer” and “three-pointer” order – a burrito that only consists of two or three items, with every ingredient except for protein and guacamole being one point – significantly lowers the standard cost of a regular burrito at Chipotle.

Although, the viral burrito hack has also sparked debate among some Chipotle employees and customers. Some social media users said the $3 hack is not worth the hassle, considering its portion is about one third of an actual burrito order. Other people who claimed to be Chipotle employees deemed the custom order as “annoying”.

“Don’t come in store and try this I will not give it to you,” one person commented.

“Did this last week they get so mad,” said someone else.