Chloe Madeley has said that her marriage to James Haskell ended in an “awful” and “dark” way.

In 2023, Madeley, a personal trainer, and former rugby union player Haskell announced their five-year marriage had come to an end in a joint statement.

At the time, they said they would not be revealing the reason for the split – but Madeley, the daughter of TV stars Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, has now spoken about the months leading up to their separation, calling them “incredibly scary”.

“When you tell people that you are divorcing, everyone sees it as such a negative thing,” she told The Sun, adding: ”They say: ‘This is going to be so hard for you.’ And, yes, it is, but the hardest bit was when we were married.”

Madeley said that “the last year of the marriage was awful”, stating: “It was so dark, painful, and one of the worst periods of my life. It’s a good thing we ended it.

“It was so incredibly scary. I’m amazed I got through it in the way that I did. I think more people should see it as a positive thing. I’m so proud of myself and so relieved that I actually called it a day.”

Madeley also explained she does not want to go into detail about the cause of the divorce so she can protect her daughter Bodhi from the “dark and painful experiences” she endured.

The Independent has contacted Haskell for comment.

Madeley and Haskell’s joint statement, shared in October 2023, read: “Chloe and I mutually decided to separate at the end of September 2023.

“We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time - certainly not while the television show was airing – but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand.”

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley announced their separation in October 2023 ( Getty Images )

She continued: ‘Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time.

“Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love.”

Their announcement came shortly after appearing on ITV reality show Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair.

In February 2023, Madeley revealed that she went back to work as a personal trainer just eight weeks after giving birth because she “needed the money”.

The trainer, who welcomed her daughter in August 2022, said while he had a “great income”, they did not share a joint account and her “pride” moved her to return to work.