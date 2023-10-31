James Haskell complained that Chloe Madelely ‘treats him like a dog’ in scenes aired on TV shortly before the couple announced their five-year marriage had ended.

In clips taken from their ITVX show, the daughter of Richard Madeley was left reeling that her husband hadn’t prepared for their podcast recording, likening their working relationship to ‘World War III’.

“She shushes me like I’m a dog or like I’m a baby. I’m like ‘shush me again and that’s the last thing you’ll ever do’”, he scathes, walking out of the room.

Their relationship ended ‘weeks’ after filming finished.