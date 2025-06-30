Reform UK mayor says Bob Vylan’s chants show ‘two-tier justice’

Reform UK mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, Andrea Jenkyns, said that if Bob Vylan aren’t arrested over their chants at Glastonbury, it is evidence of a “two-tiered justice system.”

Rapper Bobby Vylan led a crowd in chants of: “Death, death to the IDF,” during the group’s performance on Saturday (28 June).

“If the police don't arrest and treat them the same way as Lucy Connolly and all the other political prisoners, then they should let Lucy Connolly and the other political prisoners out and give them compensation,” Jenkyns told GB News on Monday (30 June).

Lucy Connolly, the wife of a former Conservative councillor, was jailed for 31 months for inciting racial hatred online following the Southport attacks.

“Because this is evidence that we've got a two-tiered justice system,” Ms Jenkyns claimed.

Police are assessing videos of comments made by Bob Vylan at Glastonbury to decide whether any offences may have been committed.