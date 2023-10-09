Chloe Madeley says people hated her ‘because of her dad’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chloe Madeley has opened up about being bullied and trolled as a “nepo baby”, reflecting on her early career in television as Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan’s daughter.

In a new interview, the 36-year-old explained why her mental health deteriorated during that time – culminating in a breakdown when she appeared on Dancing on Ice in 2011 at the age of 24.

“It felt like people hated me, just for being my parents’ daughter, and [I] got to a point where I was so desperately unhappy I couldn’t function anymore,” Chloe told Mail Online.

Chloe’s time on Dancing on Ice was marred by criticism with fans alleging she was only selected because of her famous parents, who presented This Morning with Richard and Judy from 1988 until 2001.

The former reality TV star revealed she turned to alcohol to cope with her growing anxiety at the time, as her condition deteriorated.

It was only after her father noticed Chloe was struggling that she was diagnosed with Generalised Anxiety Disorder (GAD) and her recovery began.

She said: “I’m so grateful to him. I was diagnosed with GAD and he got me into therapy – cognitive behavioural and talking therapy – which pulled me back into reality. It helped so much, I still have therapy now.”

Elsewhere, Chloe said she felt being Richard and Judy’s daughter placed a target on her back when she first started out as a runner – working as an assistant – on TV shows such as Loose Women and The Alan Titchmarsh Show.

“There was one producer, I’ll never forget him, who lost his mind in front of everyone and said, ‘Just because you’re Richard and Judy’s daughter doesn’t mean you’re going to get an easy ride here,’” she added.

Chloe also credited regular exercise, including weight training, as one of the tools she used to combat her anxiety. Multiple studies investigating the mental health benefits of regular resistance training have indicated this form of physical exercise can alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression over time.

‘This Morning with Richard and Judy’ (Rex Features)

Now a personal trainer, Chloe said finding her own path in life also helped tune out the negativity over time.

“Back then, being Richard and Judy’s daughter was my identity but now I’m respected and successful in my own field and don’t give a s*** what people say about me,” she added. “If they don’t like the fact I’m my parents’ daughter, that’s their problem, not mine.’

Chloe has previously said online trolling is not “freedom of speech” after she was threatened with rape in 2014.

The threats came after Judy was criticised for her comments about Ched Evans, the former Sheffield United player who was convicted of rape in 2012. Evans was found not guilty during a retrial in 2016.

Richard’s tenure on daytime television has also seen some controversy, including when he appeared to compare climate activists to paedophiles on Good Morning Britain in March.

Chloe married former England rugby player James Haskell in 2018. The couple have a one-year-old daughter, Bodhi.

If you or someone you know is suffering from alcohol addiction, you can confidentially call the national alcohol helpline Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 or visit the NHS website here for information about the programmes available to you.