Chris Evans finally gets rid of his iPhone 6s after seven years

‘It was a wild ride. Rest easy, pal,’ Evans wrote.

Amber Raiken
New York
Friday 24 June 2022 18:42
Comments

Related: Chris Evans slams ‘idiots’ banning Lightyear over same-sex kiss

Chris Evans revealed he finally upgraded his phone and officially got rid of his iconic iPhone 6s, after seven years.

The 41-year-old actor announced his purchase of a new phone on Thursday on Instagram, where he shared a photo of his old phone next to what appears to be the iPhone 1 3-- one of Apple’s newest phones.

Evan said his goodbye to his iPhone 6s in the caption of his post and hilariously shared a few reasons why he needed an upgrade.

Recommended

RIP iPhone 6s,” he wrote. “We had a good run. I’ll miss your home button. I won’t miss the nightly battle of trying to get you to charge. Or your grainy pictures. Or your sudden drop from 100 per cent  battery, to 15 per cent, to completely dead all within minutes.”

“It was a wild ride. Rest easy, pal,” he concluded.

In the comments, other celebrities and fans made jokes about his iPhone 6s and questioned why he had it for so long.

“Not the grainy pictures,” Kate Beckinsale wrote, while reality star Vas J Morgan added: “I mean… It was time.”

Yvette Nicole Brown wrote: “Please tell me you didn’t still have the 6?! HOW did that happen to you?!”

Octavia Spencer also acknowledged how she can relate to Evans, as she recently got a new phone.

“OMG! I just gave up my home button last week,” she wrote in the comments. “Transitioning to the 13 has been easier than I thought. So…. #IFeelYouBuddy.”

On Twitter, fans responded to the Lightyear star’s post and discussed how they’ve gotten rid of their older iPhones as well.

“I can confirm that no less than 3 weeks ago we too had to lay our iPhone 6s to rest,” one wrote. “She passed peacefully and in her sleep as one morning she wouldn’t wake up. Ashes to ashes, dust to dust.”

“Me and my #iphone6s lasted a solid 5 years. Captain America‘s iPhone was a super soldier!,” another added.

This isn’t the first time fans have poked fun at Evans’ iPhone 6s. In a tweet shared back in May 2020, one Twitter user shared photos of Evans holding up his older device, which he’d had for more than two years at the time.

“Thinking about how Chris Evans is one of the most paid actors in Hollywood and still manages to have the iPhone 6 for at least two years,” the post reads.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in