There are so many reasons to love Lizzo -- her empowering lyrics, chaotic TikTok account, impressive flute skills – but what takes the cake is her hilarious, and relatable, obsession with Chris Evans.

Since 2019, the “About Damn Time” singer has never missed an opportunity to gush over the Captain America actor. And throughout the years, Evans has even helped fan the flames by sending some of his own flirty messages to the performer.

Although Lizzo — whose real name is Melissa Jefferson — is currently in a relationship with comedian Myke Wright, we can’t help but wish that Lizzo and Chris Evans were a real-life couple.

Here’s a complete timeline of some of Mr Evans and Lizzo’s best moments, from drunk DMs to fake pregnancy announcements.

It all started in June 2019, when the Grammy-winning singer tweeted a video of a young girl dancing to her song “Juice”. Evans then replied to Lizzo’s tweet, saying, “This kid is cooler than I could ever hope to be.”

In true Lizzo fashion, she responded to Evans’ tweet, “Wow marry me,” but the Knives Out actor left her on read. Not cool, Chris.

It wasn’t until April 2021 that the 34-year-old singer decided to shoot her shot with Evans a second time, this time over a drunken direct message on Instagram. The “Good As Hell” singer unveiled her private Instagram messages with Evans in a TikTok video with the caption, “Don’t drink and DM, kids”.

Luckily for Lizzo, the Lightyear star followed her back on Instagram the next day. He replied, “No shame in a drunk DM. God knows I’ve done worse on this app”.

Things started heating up in August 2021, when Lizzo joked about being pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby.

To celebrate the release of her single “Rumors,” Lizzo was dispelling all the rumours about her over on TikTok. When one fan joked that Lizzo is pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby, the singer decided she couldn’t keep their relationship a secret any longer.

“This is something I’ve really been trying to keep personal and private just between me and the father of my child,” she replied in the video. “But since we’re airing out all the rumours today, I’ve been sucking in. We’re going to have a little America!”

It didn’t take long for the 41-year-old actor to respond to the unexpected baby news, and Lizzo updated her fans with screenshots of his response. “Guess what besties? We secured the child support bag!!!!!” she said in a TikTok video as she shared Evans’ message via Instagram DM.

“Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy,” he said. “My mother will be so happy”.

The actor had just one request: “Just promise me no gender reveal parties”.

And thanks to one TikTok user, we also know what their baby would look like.

Eagle-eyed fans were also able to catch a glimpse at the hilarious nicknames Lizzo called Evans in their previous text interactions, including “Cappy-tan” and “Chrissy poo”.

In December 2021, Lizzo took her love for Chris Evans off social media and onto the stage when she performed a cover of Erykah Badu’s “Tyrone” during a concert amid Miami’s Art Basel.

The singer made a not-so-subtle reference to the actor when she changed the lyrics to, “Maybe I should call Chris Evans so Captain America can put another bun in my oven.” Of course, she shared a clip of the video later on saying, “WHY AM I THIS WAYYYYYY”.

It seemed that Lizzo had thought long and hard about her NSFW fantasy with Chris Evans, when she revealed what she would do alone in a green room with the actor during an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM. “Here’s my scenario. He’s naked in the green room and he has body shots all on his chest and I walk in and I slowly just suck them off.”

However, Lizzo stopped herself after realising that she may have shared too much information. “Just kidding, Chris!”

Lizzo reveals NSFW fantasy about Chris Evans

Last April, Lizzo hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time, and dedicated part of her opening monologue to address those Chris Evans pregnancy rumours (that she started).

“While I’m here I do want to address some rumours,” she said. “I read a lot of gossip online that I’m dating every white boy in Hollywood. They think I’m collecting One Direction members like Infinity Stones.”

“I even heard a rumour that I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby. I have no idea where that one started,” she joked. “It could be the TikTok I did where I said, ‘I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby’”.

“It’s called manifesting,” she added.

Lizzo’s manifesting may have paid off.

The singer is set to release her fourth studio album, Special, on 11 July, but she said it’s not too late for Chris Evans to play some piano on a track. During an appearance on the Spout Podcast in May 2021, Lizzo revealed that she “hit him up and was like, ‘Play piano on my album’”.

When asked about his potential feature on Lizzo’s album, Evans admitted that he’s “not good enough” to play piano for Lizzo yet. “I mean, I fooled around on a piano, but in no way would I be qualified enough to actually play on someone’s album,” he said during an interview with Extra on 14 June. “Let alone Lizzo’s.”

It may be some time before fans can expect a music collaboration from Lizzo and Chris Evans, but we can still dream.