Chris Evans was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive this week, much to the excitement of his fans.

But some of the Avengers star’s newer fans have been discovering – or rediscovering – his chest tattoos following the announcement.

Evans, 41, has numerous tattoos on his torso but usually keeps them hidden. However, they can sometimes be seen peeking out from under his clothes. In 2020, he showed them off in an Instagram Story when he backflipped into a pool.

Explaining why he only gets tattoos that can be hidden under his clothes, the actor told The Hot Hits in 2014: “I really like tattoos, but the problem is, when you wear a short-sleeve shirt in a movie, that’s an extra hour in the makeup chair. It’s not worth it. I’m all for tattoos, but just somewhere they can be hidden.”

It is therefore unsurprising that fans sometimes forget about Evans’ ink, but they’re always appreciative of a reminder.

“I always forget that Chris Evans has tattoos… then I see his tattoos,” one fan wrote, adding a reaction image of a character from the hit TV series Glee fanning herself.

Another said: “I would like to thank the universe for Chris Evans’ chest tattoos.”

“Chris Evans chest tattoos. That’s it, that’s the tweet,” a third added.

However, others never knew that the Knives Out star had any ink at all and were surprised to find out this week.

“OK since when did Chris Evans get a tattoo? How dare he? Is he out of his mind? Does he know how significant this is??” one bewildered fan tweeted.

Another asked: “Off topic… Since when did Chris Evans have tattoos on his chest?!”

Chris Evans attends "The Gray Man" Special Screening at BFI Southbank (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Evans’ collection of tattoos includes a large eagle inked on the right side of his chest and a quote from German spiritual teacher Eckhart Tolle that reads: “When you lose touch with your inner stillness, you lose touch with yourself, when you lose touch with yourself, you lose yourself in the world.”

He also has a tattoo of his rescue dog Dodger’s name on his chest, which he got after adopting the hound in 2017.

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor said that his relationship with Dodger is “probably one of the purest relationships I have”.

“It didn’t take much convincing,” he told host Jimmy Kimmel. I’ll never regret that tattoo. I’ve regretted a few in my life, but not that one.”

Evans also has several tribute tattoos, including a Taurus tattoo for his mother, Lisa Capuono, and a tattoo that reads “In Loving Memory, Bardsley, With Me Always” as a tribute to his friend Matt Bardsley, who died in an accident in 2003.