Chris Evans named People magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Chris Evans has been named as 2022’s “Sexiest Man Alive” by People magazine.

The Captain America star, 41, was unveiled as the magazine’s cover star for the annual award issue on Monday, 7 November.

Upon receiving the title, Evans joked that his mother would be “so happy.”

“She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about,” he added.

The actor is the latest celebrity to win the award, following Paul Rudd in 2021.

Sign up to our newsletters.