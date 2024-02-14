Chris Hemsworth shows how ‘babies are made in Australia’ with Valentine’s Day post

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Hemsworth has shared a unique Valentine’s Day tribute for his wife, Elsa Pataky.

The Thor actor, 40, took to social media on 14 February to wish the 47-year-old model a happy Valentine’s Day. In the clip posted on Instagram, Hemsworth and Pataky were filmed swimming underwater. The Australian actor came up behind Pataky, who was wearing a neon green two-piece swimsuit, and wrapped his arms around her waist.

Hemsworth then wrapped his legs around Pataky, resembling a koala. The mother of three appeared amused by her husband’s prank, but tried not to laugh so that she could hold her breath underwater.

“Happy Valentine’s Day. This year I thought I’d share with you how babies are made in Australia,” the Avengers: Endgame star captioned his post. “It’s both a game of passion, love and intense sportsmanship where everyone one’s [sic] a winner.”

Meanwhile, Pataky returned the favour with her own Valentine’s Day tribute for the actor. “Happy Valentine’s Day my love. So many years together and still the same,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself wearing ageing makeup.

In the comments section under Hemsworth’s post, fans praised the couple for their wholesome relationship. However, some people expressed their concern over his underwater antics.

“I love this, but did anyone else find themselves holding their breath and then gasping for air?” one Instagram user commented.

“Not me having an anxiety attack that she needed air and he was preventing her from surfacing,” said someone else.

“This is very cute but also giving me such a panic attack,” a third user wrote, while another person jokingly asked: “Am I the only one concerned if she made it to the surface?”

Hemsworth has previously opened up about his relationship with his wife, who he’s been married to for more than a decade. Last year, the Snow White and the Huntsman star confessed that without his wife, he wouldn’t have the personal or professional success that he currently has.

“Her sacrifice, commitment, work, support, forgiveness – everything that she has given me over the years has been incredible,” he said in an interview with British GQ. “I couldn’t have done any of the things I’ve done without it.”

He noted how his life has moved “so fast” and recalled a moment during their marriage when he ultimately felt closer to his wife. The couple are parents to 11-year-old daughter India Rose and nine-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

“We were having kids [at] the same time my career was taking off, same time we were getting married, same time we were getting to know each other,” Hemsworth told the outlet. “It feels like we got to know each other halfway through our relationship, five, six years ago. In a beautiful way. Once our kids were out of nappies, things became a bit more manageable.”

After the release of Thor, Hemworth explained that his career didn’t stop until “the last couple years”.

“I was going from one film to another, didn’t know if the phone was going to stop ringing,” he said. “I’d spent so many years coming up thinking, Am I going to make it? And once it starts to roll you’re like, I don’t want to get off this train. This could be my one shot.”

Hemsworth added: “All of these beautiful moments were rapidly flying past me. It made me just kind of want to wrap that show and get back and see my family. And I did.”

The Marvel actor and the Spanish model first met in 2010 and got married that same year. The family of five soon relocated from Los Angeles to Australia, where they are currently living in the southeastern coastal town of Byron Bay in New South Wales.