Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger reportedly expecting second child together

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are reportedly expecting their second child together, after welcoming their daughter in August 2020.

While the couple has not publicly addressed the news, multiple sources confirmed the pregnancy announcement to People on Thursday.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 42, and Schwarzenegger, 32, are already parents to daughter Lyla, while Pratt is also father to nine-year-old son Jack, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

The news that the couple, who married in June 2019, are expecting their second child together comes after Pratt told E! News in July that he hoped to expand his family.

“I would love to have more, as many as the man upstairs will provide,” he said. “We’ll do it. I’ll probably have to talk to Katherine about that but my plan is, let’s go.”

The report also comes after Pratt recently faced criticism over comments he made in an Instagram post celebrating his wife. While reflecting on all the reasons he is thankful for the author, the actor said he is grateful for Schwarzenegger for giving him a “gorgeous healthy daughter”.

The comment prompted backlash from fans, as many accused Pratt of being “passive aggressive” towards Faris, who has been open about their son’s health issues in the past.

Pratt and Faris’ son was born prematurely, with the Scary Movie star previously revealing that their son weighed just three pounds and 12 ounces at birth and spent his first month in the NICU.

In a post shared three days ago in honour of Schwarzenegger’s birthday, Pratt again celebrated his wife, who he described as “a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner”.

“I simply can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you,” he continued. “You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other.”

Pratt also thanked his wife “for being so instrumental in my growth over the past few years,” adding: “I’m just so grateful for the harmony you continually bring to our household.”