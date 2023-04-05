Chris Pratt admits he was ‘struggling’ before he met Katherine Schwarzenegger

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Pratt has been opening up about his mental health before he met his wife, the self-help author Katherine Schwarzenegger.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show (4 April), the Super Mario Bros Movie voice actor said: “I met Katherine – now it’s been five, six years ago. God has a fast-forward button, you know. When it’s right – boom! – you’re hit.

“You fall in love, you get married. Now we have two beautiful daughters to add to my family, and it feels really great.”

He added: “There was a moment in my life that I was really struggling and felt really broken.

“For me, [it was] my own journey finding a higher power and leaning on that and feeling like, ‘Please save me,’ and feeling saved. And then shortly later, [I met] the woman of my dreams.”

Pratt continued: “It’s all about timing. There’s a perfect plan out there for you. And I think you have to have faith. The minute you have faith, it falls into place.”

The actor explained that he met Schwarzenegger at church. They began dating in 2018 and married the following year.

The couple share two daughters, Lyla Maria, two, and Eloise Christina, 10 months.

Pratt also shares son Jack, 10, with ex-wife Anna Faris, who is also an actor.

Read The Independent’s two-star review of Pratt’s latest film, The Super Mario Bros Movie, here.

Last week, Pratt said he “totally gets” the backlash over his casting in the film, with many criticising the decision to have the American star play the iconic Italian character.