Chrissy Teigen exposes the ‘anxiety hives’ she gets before attending events

Chrissy Teigen recently exposed her body’s typical reaction to attending red-carpet events.

The 38-year-old model stepped out for the premiere of Netflix’s new series, A Man in Full, on Wednesday 24 April alongside her husband, John Legend. And while it was all smiles outside the event, just a few hours before Teigen was experiencing severe anxiety.

On her Instagram story, the mother of four posted a picture of her skin with the caption: “Anxiety hives before every event”.

In the image, Teigen’s chest had blotches of red scattered below her collarbone. The cookbook author was in the car on the way to the premiere, with jitters and nerves seeping in.

At the Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, Teigen had her own “Marilyn Monroe moment” on the carpet when her high slit dress blew open in front of the cameras. She quickly settled the satin polka-dotted garment, giggling.

“It’s, like, a tool now. It’s not even a vagina,” Teigen quipped.

Despite her light-hearted mood, the TV star wasn’t feeling well health-wise. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Teigen admitted she’d come down with a slight sickness.

She said: “I have all the sicknesses of our children.”

Chrissy Teigen shows the anxiety hives she gets before events ( @chrissyteigen on Instagram )

Teigen and Legend share Luna Simone, seven, Miles Theodore, five, Esti Maxine, one, and eight-month-old Wren Alexander.

During a February appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Teigen opened up about her “busy life” as a mom after welcoming Wren.

“Everyone goes, ‘How are the babies?’ And I go, ‘There’s a lot of them!’ Like, I don’t really know how to respond, it’s just a lot,” she remarked. “It’s so good, it’s chaotic, it’s crazy.”

Raising a six-month-old and one-year-old may seem like a taller task than managing her seven-year-old and five-year-old, but according to Teigen, the two older children are more of a handful when you factor in all their activities.

“There’s so many things that they do every day and they never get tired,” Teigen told Hudson.

Meanwhile, parenting Esti and Wren isn’t difficult with the two so close in age. Teigen even said they’re “morphing into becoming twins”.