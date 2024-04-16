Chrissy Teigen responds to critic’s claim she has children to stay ‘relevant’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chrissy Teigen has stopped her critics in their attempts to bring her family down.

The 38-year-old cookbook author recently responded to claims that she and her husband John Legend only have children to “stay relevant,” with the model joking that it’s because she “needs attention”.

A troll flocked to the “All of Me” singer’s Instagram in response to a post dedicated to their daughter Luna’s eighth birthday. Next to a carousel of photos of their little girl, Legend wrote: “Luna made us parents eight years ago today and she’s truly the best daughter we could ask for. We love you to the moon and back, my brilliant girl!”

The heartwarming tribute was met with a crude comment accusing the A-list couple of “always trying to stay relevant by talking and keep on having kids,” before making the allegation that “no one cares”.

Teigen didn’t take much time before she published a sarcastic response. “Yes, very bored and need attention,” the model wrote.

She added: “And there is no other way in the world to get it than having kids.”

This isn’t the first time Teigen’s had to speak out against internet critics.

In 2021, she took to her social media to explain that the people who accuse her of deleting negative comments from her page were wrong. Speculation that she filtered her comment section stirred when people started taking notice of the number of sweet messages on her Instagram page.

“DO ALL THE ADORING COMPLEMENTS MAKE YOU FEEL BETTER ABOUT YOURSELF? You need to book an appointment with your psychiatrist soon,” one follower wrote.

According to a Daily Mail report, Teigen responded in an Instagram Story video: “That’s like next-level hater, when you’re mad that there’s not enough hate? It’s pretty… you’re just crazy.”

“Two things that I think are funny right now. One: People in my comments that are mad that there’s not enough angry comments in my comments,” she continued. “They think that I like delete them. But like, what? ... That’s like next-level hater, when you’re mad that there’s not enough hate. It’s pretty… you’re just crazy.”

The second aspect she found amusing was that trolls would get bothered whenever she posted kind comments on someone else’s post.

Legend chimed in on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2016, when his wife was hit with criticisms for simply going out to dinner.

The Voice coach said: “Funny there’s no dad-shaming. When both of us go out to dinner, shame both of us so Chrissy doesn’t have to take it all. We’ll split it.”