Chrissy Teigen mourns death of her ‘beautiful’ dog Pippa

Chrissy Teigen has announced that her beloved family dog, Pippa, has died aged 10 years old.

The model shared the sad news in a post to her Instagram, writing that the French bulldog, which she shared with her husband John Legend, had passed away in her arms on Thursday, 15 July.

“Our beautiful little Pippa just died in my arms, not long ago,” Teigen wrote, alongside a photograph of her holding her late pet. “She was 10, I remember picking her up in Gainesville and documenting our trip home.”

Sharing some of her favourite anecdotes about Pippa, Teigen described her as a “sassy broad” who “loved her pearl necklace” and “never took sh*t from ANY new dog”.

Pippa’s death comes three years after the family’s English bulldog, Puddy, passed away in 2018. “I know you’re giving Puddy hell up there. Thank you for giving us your whole life,” Teigen wrote in the caption.

John Legend also paid tribute to Pippa with a post on his Instagram which showed her wearing her much-loved pearl necklace.

“This [picture] is her living her best life: on the road with her dad, wearing pearls,” he wrote in the caption. “We got her near Gainesville, Florida so I gave her my best impression of a southern accent whenever I spoke for her.”

Hours before sharing the news of Pippa’s death, Teigen opened up about feeling “lost” and “depressed” since being accused of bullying TV personality Courtney Stodden in resurfaced tweets from 2011.

Sharing the impact of the allegations on her mental health, Teigen said: “I feel lost and need to find my place again, I need to snap out of this...Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race.”

She also reflected on being “cancelled” after she was dropped by several brands amidst the controversy.

Retailer Target stopped selling her cookware line, Cravings, while Netflix announced that model Gigi Hadid will replace her voiceover role on the second season of its comedy series, Never Have I Ever.

“Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it,” she said.

She continued: “If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch! Thank [you] and goodbye I love [you],” she said.