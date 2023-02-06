Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chrissy Teigen has revealed why she skipped the Grammys, with the model explaining that she chose to stay home with her three-week-old daughter instead.

The cookbook author, who gave birth to her and John Legend’s daughter Esti last month, shared her decision on Instagram, where she said she even went as far as to have a Grammys dress fitting before she changed her mind about attending the awards show.

“Happy Grammy day!! Had a dress fitting, looked around and realised ….what the hell am I trying to prove here. I cannot get up lol,” Teigen captioned a photo of herself cradling the newborn.

In the comments under the photo, many of Teigen’s followers applauded her decision, and assured her that it was the right one.

“The best choice ever. And the most beautiful momma,” Amber Ridinger wrote, while Jamie Otis added: “The award is already in your arms.”

Someone else suggested that it looked like Teigen already had the “best seat in the house”.

“Looks like you’ve got the best seat in the house! Enjoy the snuggles!” they wrote.

On Teigen’s Instagram Stories, she shared a throwback photo from last year’s Grammy Awards, while celebrating her husband’s three nominations at the 2023 awards.

“No Grammys for me tonight but cheering on John Legend’s three noms and performance!” Teigen wrote alongside a photo of the couple.

(Chrissy Teigen)

Teigen, who could be seen wearing a bright pink ball gown in the photo from last year’s awards, then expressed her love of the dress, before noting her body looks differently now, but that it was “worth it”.

“One year ago. Loved this whole look so much!! Body looking a little different today but worth it,” she added.

In addition to Esti, the couple also share daughter Luna, six, and son Miles, four. During the awards show, Legend, who was nominated for Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song, performed “God Did” along with DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay Z and Fridayy.