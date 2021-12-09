Chrissy Teigen has shared an ASMR video of her husband John Legend loudly chewing to promote her new line of chips.

On Wednesday, the Cravings author shared the video, which appeared to be taken by her, to her personal Instagram as well as the official Cravings by Chrissy Teigen account.

In the clip, which Teigen captioned: “Sound on,” the All of Me singer can be seen ripping open a bag of Cravings x Flock spicy honey sriracha chicken skin chips before digging one out and taking a loud crunching bite as the camera zooms in on his face.

Legend then appears to express his approval of the snack, as the video shows him nodding his head in appreciation as he continues to chew.

The brief video, which includes the sound characteristics typical of an ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) video, concludes with Teigen heard in the background claiming: “I wanted to do it.”

ASMR, which refers to the sensation that people experience when watching certain videos that stimulate them - typically through sounds - has become an immensely popular trend on social media over the years, with many viewers finding the videos invoke feelings of relaxation or euphoria.

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, the term typically refers to the “tingly feeling” that “travels from the head downward that some experience in response to certain sounds, feelings, or descriptions,” while Dictionary.com notes that some of the most common triggers include “whispers, white noise, lip smacking, brushing, chewing, tapping, scratching, and crinkling”.

While some viewers appeared to enjoy the noisy video, with one fan writing: “It is the crunch that got me!” and another adding: “ASMR” along with a heart emoji, others didn’t seem to be that impressed.

“Annoying,” one person summed up the clip, while someone else was more concerned by the close-up shot of the falling chip crumbs, with their comment reading: “Are we all gonna ignore all the crumbs that fell on the floor?”

The video also prompted some to comment on the price of the chips, which cost $26 for eight bags and which some viewers claim is too expensive.

“I love them but they are too expensive for me,” one viewer commented, while another said: “Wow! Those prices are cray cray.”

According to Teigen’s Cravings website, the cookbook author came up with the idea for a collaboration with Flock chicken skin chips after falling in love with the “fried chicken flavour immediately” but wanting a spicier option.

“So good, they had to hide the samples from John during testing,” the description adds.