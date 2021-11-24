Chrissy Teigen responds to backlash over eyebrow transplant

Chrissy Teigen has responded to backlash over her recent eyebrow hair transplant, with the model questioning why people are “so f***ing riled up” by her actions.

The Cravings author, who revealed earlier this week that she had undergone a cosmetic procedure that transplants hair follicles from the back of her head onto her eyebrows to create a fuller appearance, faced criticism on social media for being “out of touch” shortly after sharing the procedure.

“Wow, could ⁦@chrissyteigen⁩ get even more vapid? Girl cannot for the life of her read the damn room,” one person tweeted after Teigen unveiled the results of the transplant.

Another said: “The world is going to hell in a handbasket but thank heaven that Chrissy Teigen was able to transplant her eyebrows!”

“Tell me you have more money than you know what to do with, without telling me you have more money than you know what to do with,” someone else added.

On Monday, Teigen addressed the criticism on her Instagram Stories, where she posted a screenshot of a news article dedicated to the backlash over her procedure and wrote: “WHY are people so f***ing riled up over any little thing I do? You’re gonna give yourselves a heart attack,” according to a screenshot shared by People.

The cookbook author’s response comes after she revealed the results of the transplant in a series of videos shared to social media, where she’d written: “I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery where they take hairs from the back of your head!” and tagged her doctors Jason Diamond and Jason Champagne.

Plastic surgeon Dr Diamond later reposted a screenshot of Teigen’s video to his own Instagram, where he explained that the procedure can benefit people who “either over-plucked [their] brows as part of the trend or are simply experiencing eyebrow thinning with time”.

“Eyebrows play a huge part of the facial aesthetic. They frame the eyes and can either be an asset to the eyes, or they can be the annoying part of your morning you have to spend ten minutes filling in,” he wrote.

According to New York City-based plastic surgeon Dr Yael Halaas, who spoke with People, the procedure can cost anywhere between $4,000 to $7,000.

The backlash over Teigen’s choice to undergo the procedure comes after the 35-year-old TV personality was recently accused of being “tone-deaf” after hosting a Squid Game-themed party.