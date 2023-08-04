Chrissy Teigen reveals her surrogate pumps breast milk for her and John Legend’s baby

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chrissy Teigen has continued to keep her surrogate involved in her youngest child’s life.

On Thursday, the model made a branded Instagram post and Story for a breast milk collector and bag that she’s been using for her and John Legend’s newborn son, Wren. “Getting to re-experience breastfeeding with Esti was such a joy - using the Haakaa Ladybug Silicone Breast Milk Collector and Silicone Milk Storage Bag to save my breast milk made it a breeze," the beginning of the caption read.

Teigen said she used the product when breastfeeding the couple’s daughter, Esti, who was born six months before Wren. “Not only that, Miles has been incredibly excited to be a part of the process, his special moments feeding his baby brother are truly priceless,” the caption continued.

Because Wren was born via surrogate in June, Teigen said she was grateful to have breast milk from her surrogate in order to continue to give her youngest son the same experience as her other children. “Experiencing the journey of surrogacy with Wren was such a gift and with help from our incredible surrogate and Haakkaa’s easy to use products, I’ve been able to do the same for our sweet little guy,” the Instagram caption read.

The Cravings author shared a photo of her older son Miles feeding Wren in addition to the product she was promoting.

Teigen and her husband John Legend share four children together, seven-year-old Luna, five-year-old Miles, five-month-old Esti, and two-month-old Wren. The couple decided to show their appreciation for their surrogate Alexandra by naming Wren after her, as the child’s full name is Wren Alexander Stephens.

After Wren’s birth, Teigen took to Instagram to reflect on her and the “All of Me” singer’s journey trying to conceive more children after the loss of their unborn child Jack in 2020. According to Teigen, she didn’t think she could “carry any more babies on [her] own” but still wanted four children for “as long as [she could] remember”.

The pair reached out to a surrogacy agency in 2021 with the hopes of “having two tandem surrogates, each to bring us a healthy baby boy or girl,” she revealed recently. However, early on in their journey, Teigen said she decided to try and get pregnant one more time, at which point she and Legend started undergoing IVF, which helped them welcome their first two children.

“We made new embryos. We did my transfer, and were so happy to learn it worked - we were pregnant with our little girl, Esti,” she wrote abou her daughter, who she gave birth to in January of this year. According to Teigen, at the same time, the couple met the “most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine”.

Although the first embryo transfer was not successful, Teigen explained how hard Alexandra pushed to prepare herself for a second one. They were then able to watch the “most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate,” give birth to Wren on 19 June.

“Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you,” Teigen wrote in her birth announcement post.