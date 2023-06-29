Chrissy Teigen has shared a video of her newborn son whom she welcomed via surrogate with her husband, singer John Lennon.

Footage shows their son, Wren Alexander Stephens, being burped; fans were quick to comment on his full head of hair.

“The hair. Simple Plan is shaking,” the TV presenter and model said.

Teigen and Legend’s son was born via surrogate after they lost their baby Jack during pregnancy in 2020.

“After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry any more babies on my own,” Teigen said, noting that she had always wanted four children.