Chrissy Teigen responds to claims she gets ‘constant liposuction’

Chrissy Teigen has hit back at a fan who believes the author and model stays fit by getting “constant liposuction” treatments.

On Sunday, the model shared a smiling photo of herself wearing denim short-shorts with a feather trim, and black leather boots. “The shorts are @area okay!!!!!” she wrote. The $595 AREA denim shorts also showcased her long and toned legs, which prompted fans in the comments section to applaud Teigen for her workout routine.

“Where do I buy those legs?” commented actress Jessica Lowe.

“Legs for days!” said someone else.

One fan wrote, “more interested in the legs!!” to which another replied, “Constant liposuction, trainers and good diet…as she should. I would lol.”

The cookbook author caught wind of the liposuction comment, and responded, “‘constant liposuction’ what are you even talking about lol”.

Despite the piece of criticism, Teigen celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday with her husband John Legend, and their two children Luna, 6, and Miles, 3. The “All of Me” singer celebrated the special occasion in an Instagram tribute to his wife of nine years.

“Happy Mother’s Day to @chrissyteigen, my love, my partner and the best mommy our kids could ask for,” he captioned the post alongside a series of images of Teigen with their two children. “We’re so grateful for you. You make all of our lives better—full of love, joy and adventure.”

Since last February, Teigen has been open about her IVF journey after the couple suffered the pregnancy loss of their son, Jack, in 2020. Legend – whose real name is John Roger Stephens – recently praised his wife for “destigmatising” fertility struggles.

While Teigen spent Mother’s Day with her two children, the model shared that she was “also thinking of [her] angel baby” Jack, and sent love to “anyone who has a hard time with days like today.”