Christie Brinkley has shut down critics of her appearance after posting a selfie, with the supermodel describing the trolls as the “Wrinkle Brigade”.

On Thursday, Brinkley, 69, shared a photo of herself to her Instagram, in which she could be seen wearing a bright blue jacket during a trip to New York City. “Downtown girl,” she captioned the album, which also included two photos of One World Trade in downtown New York.

However, the model later updated the caption to address the body-shaming criticism that she’d faced in the comments, with Brinkley calling out the “people that scan celebrities’ pages, hoping to find some cellulite, wrinkles, or anything that they can point to to critique”.

“Update: Whoa Nelly! The Wrinkle Brigade is out in full force in the comment thread! They are the people that scan celebrities’ pages, hoping to find some cellulite, wrinkles, or anything that they can point to to critique,” Brinkley wrote.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model then suggested that the criticism must be “some form of compensation for something they are lacking,” before expressing her gratitude for all those who wrote supportive comments.

“But when those people appear, there are others who pop up with messages so kind and valuable. Those are the comments that restore my faith and make my heart sing! Thank you sweet souls,” she continued.

In the post, Brinkley also addressed comments from trolls who’d allegedly suggested she had chest hair, with the supermodel clarifying that she doesn’t, before asking: “But so what if I did?”

“Have a great day my friends!” Brinkley concluded the post.

(Instagram / Christie Brinkley)

In the comments, many of Brinkley’s friends and followers have praised her for the response, and for sharing the unfiltered photo of herself.

“Those of us who follow you know how beautiful you are inside and out. And you’re right, who cares if we have cellulite and stretch marks, and wrinkles and freckles. These all are part of the fabric of what has brought us to over the age of 60! Stay strong! We all love you for it!” one person commented.

Another said: “One of the reasons Christie has been and always will be one of the world’s most iconic beauties is because she leads with kindness. It’s her biggest beauty *secret*. And it’s free. You’re never too young to start this particular beauty regimen. Please use daily.”

“Haters gonna hate. Please continue spreading your beauty and positivity,” someone else wrote.