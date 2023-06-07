Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Salma Hayek has spoken out about embracing her white hair and wrinkles in a new Instagram post.

The 56-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a selfie of her makeup-free face.

“Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning,” she wrote in the caption.

Many celebrities were quick to praise Hayek in the comments section, with Olivia Wilde writing two fire emojis and a red heart emojis. Cindy Crawford commented: “Beautiful!” while TV producer Heather Parry added: “You’re perfect! Good party,” with a red heart emoji.

Fans of the Frida star also applauded her for sharing this message about the reality of ageing.

“Thank you for sharing! It helps all of us to see that even the most beautiful and famous also age,” one wrote.

“You’re just a real natural human being and that’s beautiful! Thank you,” another added.

A third wrote: “No matter the age, you got a golden soul. Everyday I thank God for giving me the opportunity to be a fan of yours, you make my life more and more better.”

This isn’t Hayek’s first time posting on Instagram about her grey hairs. In July 2020, she shared two side-by-side photos of her hair, from before and after she dyed it brown. Her “before” pictures showcased her locks in bun, while her white baby hairs were sticking out.

“In anticipation for reshoots, I finally had to do my roots,” she wrote in the caption.

Earlier this year, she also shared her candid thoughts about getting older during an interview with Glamour.

“I thought getting older meant I wasn’t going to work; I’m working. I thought getting older maybe meant that you’re not in love anymore; I’m in love,” Hayek, who’s been married to François-Henri Pinault since 2009, said.

She went on to explain how it is a good thing that “everything” about ageing is different than she expected.

“I don’t feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength,” the From Dusk Till Dawn star said. “I do have to say that I have found it beautiful, getting older with someone.”