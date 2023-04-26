Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Black Mirror is coming back for a new series in a matter of months.

One day after Netflix appeared to tease the show’s return, a trailer was released for the fothcoming episodes, alongside a full list of cast members.

Appearing in the sixth sseason of Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones’ dystopian anthology series will be: Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel and John Hannah.

Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin and Zazie Beetz will also star.

Speaking about the new season, Brooker said the new season will take a different form to what has come before.

He told Netflix site Tudum: “I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people (and myself) or else what’s the point? It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself.

“So partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect.

“Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode’ even is.”

The series began life on Channel 4 in 2011, and moved to Netflix after two seasons and a Christmas speical. Season six will be the first since 2019.