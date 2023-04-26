Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dave Myers has made a welcome return to This Morning as part of a Hairy Bikers cooking display.

Myers has largely been on a break from active filming as he goes through chemotherapy, following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis in May 2022.

As a result, his television appearances have been rare.

On Wednesday (26 April), he joined his professional partner Si King for a cooking segment on This Morning – his first feature on the ITV programme of 2023.

Ahead of the cooking duo‘s demonstration of a lamb kofta recipe, co-host Holly Willoughby checked in with Myers about how he was doing.

“I’m doing very well, it’s so nice to be back,” he replied, before noting that his hair had grown back.

Jumping in, King joked that his friend was “just as irritating” as ever, before embracing him and planting a kiss on Myers’ forehead.

The pair recently released a cookbook titled The Hairy Dieter: Eat Well Every Day.

With the kofta recipe originating from their new recipe guide, Myers, 65, noted that their focus on healthy food is even more necessary while he recovers.

Hairy Bikers stars Si King and Dave Myers (ITV)

“It's important that I build my immune system up now,” Myers explained.

In response to the segment, viewers have been encouraging of the returning Hairy Biker, with several commenting on his hair growth.

“Nice to see Dave Myers looking well after his cancer battle,” one fan wrote, while another added: “Proper cooks and good to see Dave looking so well.”

A third viewer noted the clear chemistry between the long-time friends and chefs, writing: “Awww #thehairybikers do love each other, glad to see Dave looking well and hair growing back.”

Earlier this year, the cooking duo confirmed the conclusion of their most recent TV series, Hairy Bikers Go Local.

The series saw them travel across the UK in a bid to help out local eateries. Acknowledging the show’s ending, they said: “We hope you enjoyed the journey we went through with each episode, we look forward to seeing you on your telly sometime soon.”