Eva Mendes reveals she shaves her face in ‘relatable’ and ‘honest’ Instagram post

Fans have praised Eva Mendes for her “relatable” and “honest” Instagram post, in which she revealed that she frequently shaves her face.

The 49-year-old actor took to her social media account on Tuesday to share a video of her face being shaved by Dr Mariana Vergara. After posting the clip, she shared another post with photos of the skin-shaving process and the results of it.

In the caption, she discussed how many fans had reached out to her about the skin procedure, since sharing her initial video.

“Shaving my face! I received a lot of comments on yesterday’s post from women who’ve been shaving their face for years-ok I guess ‘dermaplaning’ is the preferred word but it is what it is and I LOVE it!” Mendes, who is the longtime partner of Ryan Gosling, wrote. “Gracias for making my skin glow @marianalvergara.”

As noted by Heathline, “dermaplaning is a procedure in which a single razor blade is used to remove the top layer of skin”. One of the benefits for dermaplaning is that it removes peach fuzz from one’s face.

Mendes also went to the comments of her Instagram post to make a candid confession about how often she shaves her face and why.

“I’m a beast so I probably need [to] every other day!” she wrote. “Ha. My hair grows back if I get chills. Anyone else get that? I’ll literally be shaving my legs in the shower and get chills and all my work is undone !”

In response to this remark, many people praised the Hitch star for being so open about her skincare routine, and acknowledged how much they could relate to her.

“I love your honesty,” one wrote, while another added: “Probably the most relatable thing I’ve read in a really long time!!!!!”

A third responded to Mendes’ comment: “Yes ma’am every damn time! I’m about to make a dermaplaning appointment after seeing your post…love you goddess!”

Other people also specified that they tend to shave their faces every day too, similar to Mendes.

“Oh my god!!! Me too!!!! I have to shave every night and by the morning it’s already back,” one wrote. “I hate it.”

“Same!!!!! I shave my chin multiple times a day because the whiskers come back sooooo fast!” another added.

In her initial video, Mendes shared footage from her trip to Beauty Villa Vergara, a spa in Beverly Hills. Along with dermaplaning her face, during her day at the spa, she also got a pedicure and had her hair blown out. She shared more details about the experience and skin care products she used in the caption.

“Yes, I shaved my face!” the Ghost Rider star wrote. “Loving my day at the @beautyvillavergara. Heaven! Once I arrived, I talked to the talented @marianalvergaraabout my current needs. We decided to start with dermaplaning, followed by her famous Diamond Peel, then some much needed oxygen and a relaxing sheet mask all while getting a much needed @prissy_co pedicure.”

She added: “Couldn’t leave without getting my hair done -the villa does it all! Gracias to @the_brownsisters_yb for one of her iconic blow outs.”