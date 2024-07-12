Christina Applegate asks Love Island contestants to stop the ‘weird’ behaviors

Support truly

Christina Applegate has a bone to pick with the summer’s hottest dating show, Love Island.

The 52-year-old Vacation actress is unapologetically part of the cult-following audience obsessed with the series that watches a group of contestants confined to a villa in search of love. But while Applegate willingly tunes in to watch the dramatic spin every night, she’s seen a few behaviors she can’t stand to watch.

On July 3, the Hollywood star penned a passionate message on X, formerly known as Twitter, confessing her love for the show while airing out some grievances.

“I adore Love Island. Have watched every season,” she started before adding: “I have a beef with production and contestants.”

To the contestants, she asked: “Can you pls stop making weird sounds with your water bottles?”

“Like holding straw in mouth and chewing it and not sipping,” Applegate explained.

The Dead To Me actresses also begged the girls with long, acrylic nails to tone down the “clicky clackety sounds.” She didn’t stop there, though. In a follow-up post on X, Applegate admitted she also had an issue with the contestants’ choice of deodorant.

“White deodorant on the armpits in the heat is gross,” she wrote. “Now you all are very attractive people, please use clear deodorant!!! This is just me helping you be the best version of you. Haha.”

Based on the commentary that followed her posts, Applegate’s sentiment seemed to match issues other show fans have been thinking about, too. Fellow X users flooded her page, admitting they couldn’t stand watching the deodorant dry under the contestants’ arms either.

“I hate when it curdles,” one fan agreed, while another wrote: “I think curdled deodorant is absolutely disgusting, but I have never said it. So nasty. Thank you for opening that door of discussion.”

A third commented: “It’s the long nails for me every time.”

Love Island originated in the UK, debuting its first season in 2015. Since then, the franchise has grown to launch renditions of the dating show in Australia, South Africa, and the US. This year, Love Island USA has amassed a new level of popularity with the show’s viewership doubling from season five to season six, according to IMDb.

Enamored viewers have been dialed into the drama since day one of season six. Filming in Fiji, contestants Leah, Rob, Kaylor, Aaron, Serena, Kordell, and more have kept fans on their toes with heartwarming moments followed by nail-biting cliffhangers and devastating splits.

Love Island USA is available for streaming on Peacock every night except Wednesdays.